Study on to ascertain whether plastic food packaging harmful

Government is conducting a study to ascertain whether the use of plastics for food packaging has any harmful impact on human health, Health Minister J P Nadda said today.

He, however, said there is no harm if plastics are used as per the standards laid down by the regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI).

“There are various theories about it (plastics). We have not reached any conclusion. The study is still going on. If plastics are used within a level, then there is no danger,” Nadda said during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha.

Normally, there are types of packaging — paper, tin, plastics and glass. Globally, 42 per cent of packaging is done in plastics as they are temper-proof and there are less chances of adulteration, he said.

FSSAI has laid down 10 standards for use of plastics in packaging of food products. If quality of plastics is as per the FSSAI standards, then there is no problem, Nadda said.

To a suggestion on banning plastics for packaging medicines, the Minister said “there is no such plan.” If the quality of plastics is below the stanards, then there is no problem, he said, adding that a committee has submitted a report on this issue. “We are considering it,” he said.

On another query on banning use of plastics to serve hot tea, the Minister said “This comes under the Environment Ministry. They give specifications and each state have to notify accordingly.”