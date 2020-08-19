Study on Coronavirus: Mild cases of Covid-19 can trigger T cell response even where no antibodies found

Apart from the antibodies developed in our body to fight against an external virus or disease, T-cells also constitute a key component of the human immune system.

A new study on the immunity developed against Coronavirus has shown that even milder cases of Coronavirus stimulate strong T cell response in the body of the patients who have recovered from the disease. The research which was published in the Cell journal and was conducted in Sweden has also found that T-cell response against the virus gets triggered even when any response from the antibodies has not been detected in the body, according to an Indian Express report.

Apart from the antibodies developed in our body to fight against an external virus or disease, T-cells also constitute a key component of the human immune system. Once the external pathogen has been dealt with by the T cells, the human immune system also retains the memory versions of the same pathogen to foil its possible attack in the future. This way T-cells apart from dealing with the immediate threat from the entry of the virus also ensures that future attempts by the virus to enter the human body are also stopped effectively.

As part of the research, more than 200 individuals who had already recovered from Coronavirus were enrolled in the study in Sweden. The study by the health scientists analysed the T-cells as well as the antibodies’ immune response to the SARS-CoV-2. The research conclusively found that T-cells were present among all the subjects of the study. However, the intensity of T-cells response varied among different subjects. While a high number of T-cells response was detected among patients who had recovered from very severe symptoms of Covid-19, less T-cells responses were traced in individuals who had milder forms of Coronavirus.