Studies show after Covid vaccination chances of hospitalisation reduce by 75-80 pc: Govt

Updated: June 18, 2021 5:29 PM

Almost 85 per cent decline has been noted in daily new cases since the highest reported peak on May 7, it said.

A sharp decline of 81 per cent has been noted in weekly case positivity rate. It was the highest at 21.6 per cent between April 30-May 6, the government said. A sharp decline of 81 per cent has been noted in weekly case positivity rate. It was the highest at 21.6 per cent between April 30-May 6, the government said.

Studies have shown that following vaccination the chances of hospitalisation among healthcare workers reduce by 75-80 per cent even after contracting Covid and oxygen requirement comes down to 8 per cent, the government said on Friday.

About 78.6 per cent decline has been recorded in total active COVID-19 cases since the peak reported on May 10, it added.

There are 513 districts with COVID-19 positivity rate less than 5 per cent, it said.

