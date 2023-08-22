scorecardresearch
Struggling with strawberry legs? Know its causes, symptoms and treatment

Strawberry legs occur when enlarged pores or hair follicles trap dead skin, oil, and bacteria. Moreover, it can also occur due to skin conditions like clogged pores, folliculitis, dry skin, and keratosis pilaris.

Written by Health Desk
Exfoliation with a natural bristle brush. (Image Credit: Pixabay)

Ever noticed dark spots on your legs? If yes, then it means you have strawberry legs. According to Dr. Deepti Rana, Senior Consultant – Dermatologist, Laser and Aesthetic Physician, Dermatology, Max Multi Speciality Centre, Panchsheel Park, strawberry legs refers to the appearance of the pores on the skin, your legs may have dark dots that are similar to the seeds in strawberries.

What are the causes of strawberry legs?

According to Dr. Rana, shaving in opposite directions, waxing, plucking, tight clothing, dry skin, hormones and genetics are some of the leading causes of strawberry legs.

What are the symptoms of strawberry legs?

Some of the symptoms of strawberry legs include:

  • a dotted or pitted appearance on the skin of your legs
  • darkening of open pores on the legs
  • appearance of brown or black dots on the legs after shaving

How to treat strawberry legs?

According to Dr. Rana, there’s not much cure but multiple ways to manage it:

  • Moisturise well,
  • gentle physical exfoliation,
  • chemical exfoliation with glycolic acid creams,
  • lactic acid creams,
  • topical retinoids etc as advised by dermatologists
  • good sun protection,
  • hydration
“One should avoid of very hot water for bathing, waxing, scrubbing, oil massage, woollens directly, steam, sauna,” Dr. Rana told Financial Express.com.

First published on: 22-08-2023 at 16:43 IST

