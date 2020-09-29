  • MORE MARKET STATS

Strong activation of anti-bacterial cells of immune system linked to severe COVID-19: Study

By: |
September 29, 2020 1:14 PM

Researchers, including those from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, noted that this component of the immune system called MAIT cells make up about one to five percent of T cells in the blood of healthy people, and are primarily important for controlling bacteria, but can also be recruited to fight some viral infections.

anti bacterial cells, T cells, immune system, COVID-19, coronavirus infection, MAIT cells, latest news on coronavirus pandemicAccording to the study, the number of MAIT cells in the blood decline sharply in patients with moderate or severe COVID-19, and the remaining cells in circulation are highly activated. (Representational image)

A type of the immune system’s T cells known to fight against bacterial infections is strongly activated in people with moderate to severe COVID-19, according to a study which provides a better understanding of how the body responds to the novel coronavirus infection.

Researchers, including those from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, noted that this component of the immune system called MAIT cells make up about one to five percent of T cells in the blood of healthy people, and are primarily important for controlling bacteria, but can also be recruited to fight some viral infections.

Related News

They explained that T cells are a type of white blood cells that are specialised in recognizing infected cells, and are an essential part of the immune system.

In the current study, published in the journal Science Immunology, the scientists assessed the role played by MAIT cells in COVID-19 disease. They examined the presence and character of MAIT cells in blood samples from 24 patients admitted to Karolinska University Hospital with moderate to severe COVID-19 disease, and compared these with blood samples from 14 healthy controls and 45 individuals who had recovered from COVID-19.

Four of the patients died in the hospital, the study noted. “To find potential treatments against COVID-19, it is important to understand in detail how our immune system reacts, and in some cases, perhaps contribute to worsening the disease,” said Johan Sandberg, a co-author of the study at Karolinska Institutet.

According to the study, the number of MAIT cells in the blood decline sharply in patients with moderate or severe COVID-19, and the remaining cells in circulation are highly activated. Based on these results, the scientists suggested that the MAIT cells are engaged in the immune response against the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

This pattern of reduced number and activation in the blood is stronger for MAIT cells than for other T cells, they said. The study also noted that pro-inflammatory MAIT cells accumulated in the airways of COVID-19 patients to a larger degree than in healthy people.

“Taken together, these analyses indicate that the reduced number of MAIT cells in the blood of COVID-19 patients is at least partly due increased accumulation in the airways,” Sandberg said. The scientists added that the number of MAIT cells in the blood of convalescent COVID-19 patients recovered at least partially in the weeks after disease, which can be important for managing bacterial infections in individuals who have had COVID-19.  They said the MAIT cells tended to be extremely activated in the patients who died.

“The findings of our study show that the MAIT cells are highly engaged in the immunological response against COVID-19,” Sandberg said. The scientists believe the characteristics of MAIT cells make them engaged early on in both the systemic immune response, and in the local immune response in the airways to which they are recruited from the blood by inflammatory signals.

“There, they are likely to contribute to the fast, innate immune response against the virus. In some people with COVID-19, the activation of MAIT cells becomes excessive and this correlates with severe disease,” Sandberg added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Strong activation of anti-bacterial cells of immune system linked to severe COVID-19 Study
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1World Heart Day 2020: 4 healthy living habits to opt this World Heart Day
2World Heart Day 2020: Tips to maintain healthy Cardio-vascular system
3Covid-19 frontline warriors: Security forces brave Coronavirus assault, caseload at 2% of overall cases