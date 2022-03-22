Strides Pharma to manufacture Pfizer’s Covid-19 drug

The drug consists of Nirmatrelvir tablets, which are co-packaged and co-administered with Ritonavir tablets.

Strides Pharma Science on Monday announced a sub-licensing agreement with the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) to commercialise a generic version of Pfizer’s Covid-19 oral treatment in 95 low and middle-income markets. Pfizer’s Covid-19 oral treatment has received the US Food and Drug Administration’s (USFDA) emergency use authorisation for Covid-19 oral antiviral treatment.

Branded as Kovidax, the generic version of Pfizer’s oral drug will be launched in markets as part of Strides’ sub-licensing agreement with MPP. The product will be made at the company’s facility in Bengaluru. Strides said it had already secured its active pharmaceutical ingredients supplies through a preferred partnership arrangement.

The drug consists of Nirmatrelvir tablets, which are co-packaged and co-administered with Ritonavir tablets. The product has been authorised as a Covid-19 oral therapy for emergency use in the US and many other countries, amongst high-risk adults and high-risk paediatric patients.

Pfizer’s Covid-19 oral treatment has reduced the risk of hospitalisation or death by 89% within three days of symptom onset compared to a placebo.

It is administered as a dose of 300 mg of Nirmatrelvir with 100 mg tablet of Ritonavir, given twice daily for five days.