  • MORE MARKET STATS

Strides arm Stelis to export 50 million Sputnik Light doses

The first order the company has is an export order of 50 million doses of the Sputnik Light vaccine for Covid-19.

Written By FE Bureau
sputnik vaccine
Stelis has also received an initial NOC from CDSCO to export up to 50 million doses of the Sputnik Light. (Photo source: Reuters)

Stelis Biopharma, the biotech division of Strides Pharma Science, on Tuesday announced that it had commissioned a large-scale fully integrated vaccine manufacturing facility at Bengaluru. It can make 720 million vaccine doses in a year. The first order the company has is an export order of 50 million doses of the Sputnik Light vaccine for Covid-19.

The facility has been inspected by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). Stelis has also received an initial NOC from CDSCO to export up to 50 million doses of the Sputnik Light.

In March 2021, Stelis had partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to produce and supply Sputnik vaccine. It has now started manufacturing Sputnik Light on a commercial scale and is on track to commercialise the vaccine for global markets in Q4FY22.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Next Story
Omicron thrice more transmissible than Delta; ‘activate’ war rooms, emergency operation centres: Govt to states, UTsomicron pti image