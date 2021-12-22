Strides arm Stelis to export 50 million Sputnik Light doses

The first order the company has is an export order of 50 million doses of the Sputnik Light vaccine for Covid-19.

Stelis Biopharma, the biotech division of Strides Pharma Science, on Tuesday announced that it had commissioned a large-scale fully integrated vaccine manufacturing facility at Bengaluru. It can make 720 million vaccine doses in a year. The first order the company has is an export order of 50 million doses of the Sputnik Light vaccine for Covid-19.



The facility has been inspected by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). Stelis has also received an initial NOC from CDSCO to export up to 50 million doses of the Sputnik Light.



In March 2021, Stelis had partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to produce and supply Sputnik vaccine. It has now started manufacturing Sputnik Light on a commercial scale and is on track to commercialise the vaccine for global markets in Q4FY22.