Strict curbs to curb coronavirus in Mumbai

Mumbai has been the largest contributor to Maharashtra’s tally of Covid cases so far 174761 cases.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (operations), Greater Mumbai, Pranaya Ashok has issued an order imposing Section 144 of the CrPC 1973 restricting the presence and movement of more than one or more persons in any public place.

This includes religious places to prevent further spread of Covid-19 virus. This order will be in effect till July 15 July. With the spread of the virus not contained, movement of people within the city for non-essential activities between five am and nine pm hours has been prohibited effective July 1.

The authorities felt it was necessary to issue prohibitory orders restricting movement of people. All movement of people will be restricted in areas designated as containment zones by the municipal authorities. All shopping and salon trips will have to be in the neighbourhood only. The new curbs have been imposed in the financial capital as authorities believe that there is a likelihood of spread of the Covid-19 virus through gatherings of people in public and private places, which could pose a danger to human life and safety.

Essential services will continue to be exempted as will movement due to medical exigencies. All other activities that come under the definition of essential services — including food, media, milk supplies, e-commerce, warehousing and banking, securities clearing corporation, stock exchange, ports and telecom — will be exempt from these restrictions.

