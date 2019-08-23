Stressed-out at your workplace? Here are effective ways for employees to manage their mental health

Work can be good for mental health, though a negative workplace environment can lead to health problems.

By Pooja Priyamvada

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recognised that work can be good for mental health, though a negative working environment can lead to both physical and health problems.

Findings of a study at workplace wellness in America concluded that lack of praise, recognition and/or respect and with no scope of growth were some of the key reasons that people experienced workplace unhappiness.

The commonest risk factors that might lead to mental health stress at work are:

– Insufficient health and safety policies

– Inadequate communication, poor management practices

– Lack in decision-making powers

– Lack/low support for employees

– Inflexibility of working hours

– Unclear organizational objectives and division of work

Some of the ways that you can give yourself some peace of mind:

Being Mindful: Practicing mindfulness essentially reduces mental health symptoms like anxiety and quick temper. Deliberate focusing of attention on the NOW, the present moment, and its acceptance without judgement is beneficial. Breathing techniques not only help in maintaining mental peace but also have physical health benefits.

Use your voice: Firstly it is important to speak up about a personal mental health scenario at your workplace so that colleagues, team and boss understand your perspective and specific needs if any. It is good to negotiate flexible hours and demand supportive and confidential communication.

Use the commute effectively: Sometimes listening to news or useless banter makes one more anxious. Instead make your commute your pick-me-up. Listen to inspirational and uplifting podcasts or play soothing music.

Optimise tea and lunch breaks: Try not to eat at your desk while you continue looking at your screens or updating work. Remember your tea/lunch break is BREAK TIME. Try to step outside if possible or take a walk around the complex. Just sit outside in the sun, watching the clouds or the people and have your snack/meal in peace. It is crucial to take some time away from your work desk and screens as it can re-energise your body and mind.

Never forget that only a healthy and unstressed mind and body can lead to optimum output at work and also ensure long-term sustenance in your job.

( The author is a translator, social media expert and an avid blogger on issues related to mental health. Views expressed are the author’s own.)