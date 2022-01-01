Stepping into the New Year with anxiety? Time to focus on the positive

While many are still grappling to follow new restrictions and guidelines, there are others who are trying everyday to adjust their schedule as per the “new normal”.

The sudden surge of Omicron cases all over the globe and the growing number of Coronavirus infections have not only dampened the New Year festivities but have also triggered anxiety in many people. While many are still grappling to follow new restrictions and guidelines, there are others who are trying everyday to adjust their schedule as per the “new normal”. Scientists and experts have already warned against the onset of third Covid wave in India and this has given rise to a mental block with which many are not able to come to terms with.



It is important to note that the number of people battling depression and mental illness during the pandemic, may have made the situation worse. The pandemic related strain on the health infrastructure over the last two years has also led to considerable deprivation of patients suffering from other life-threatening diseases including cancer, heart condition and other comorbidities.



However, it is time to focus on the positive. From the evidence available till date, there appears to be a silver lining as the cases of Omicron variant are found to cause only mild infection. So even if the cases rise to an unprecedented scale, the loss of lives witnessed in the second wave appears unlikely in the third, the Indian Express reported. Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation recently said that out of the 327 Omicron patients detected in Mumbai, none of them needed oxygen support.

Kakani also stated that so far oxygen demand among Omicron patients has been nearly zero. Another factor that gives hope is the fact that India has been able to administer over 144 crore vaccination doses. With the announcement of the vaccination drive for children along with the precautionary dose for the elderly, the government is trying to shield the most vulnerable from a possible third wave.



In short, the conditions that we are facing goes beyond overcoming the coronavirus itself. The only way to eliminate this uncertainty and anxiety is to focus on the positive and take all necessary precautions. Ultimately, it all boils down to the willingness of people to follow Covid-19 appropriate guidelines like cutting down on unnecessary travel and wearing face masks at public places, so that we can collectively avoid the fear of the pandemic and hopefully put it out of existence entirely.