Covid-19: Steep rise in country’s daily cases continue

Active cases in the country were at 21.57 lakh cases. A 5% positivity level is considered as manageable by the WHO.

The steep rise in Covid-19 cases continued in the country with the seven-day average climbing up to 2,95,041 in the April 16 to 21 week. The peak during the first wave of the pandemic was 98,000 cases recorded in September 2020. Maharashtra continues to account for bulk with 6,85,552 active cases and 63,022 daily positive cases. Uttar Pradesh has in a week more than doubled its daily cases to 26,546 cases and now has a total of 2.23 lakh active cases. Other states with one lakh plus active cases are Karnataka with 1.5 9 lakh cases, Chhattisgarh (1.25 lakh) and Kerala (1.18 lakh).

Maharashtra reported average daily 402 deaths while UP was reporting 121 deaths and Chhattisgarh saw 155 average daily deaths. However, overall death rate in the country during the April 16 to 21 week has been lower at 1.17% compared to 1.45% in January. According to the ministry of health and family welfare data, 146 districts in the country are reporting positivity of more than 15% and 274 districts seeing positivity between 5% and 15%. Active cases in the country were at 21.57 lakh cases. A 5% positivity level is considered as manageable by the WHO.

Medical oxygen supplies too were increased by further restrictions of supply to industry. Around 6,600 metric tonnes of medical oxygen was being produced everyday in the country. A global tender for sourcing 50,000 metric tonnes oxygen has been floated at there was one expression of interest so far and it would take couple of weeks to despatch. Around 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption oxygen machines were being added at the government hospitals. Of this 33 plants were functioning and 70 would be functioning by end of the month and make these hospitals self-reliant for their oxygen needs.