‘Stay Away From Me’: Unvaccinated people in MP made to wear poster with skull mark, warning

It must be noted that only 4.2 per cent of the population of the district in the age group of 18-44 years are vaccinated so far. (Photo Source: IE)

There are people who are still hesitant when it comes to getting vaccinated against Covid-19. Madhya Pradesh government feels that it is a major challenge in its fight against the pandemic, especially when the third wave of coronavirus infection is being anticipated. To address the issue, a new vaccination drive has been launched in the Niwari district of the state. Under the drive, the policemen are conducting random checks on roads. During the drive, the cops are making people who have not received the Covid shot wear posters with skull marks.

“Mujhse dur rahein, maine abhi corona ka tika nahi lagwaya (Stay away from me, I have not got vaccinated for Covid-19),” reads the message on the poster.

According to a report in The Indian Express, those who are found to be vaccinated are being given a tricolour badge with a message that reads – “Mein saccha deshbhakt hoon kyunki maine corona ka tika lagwaya hai (I am a true patriot as I am vaccinated).”

When asked about such a drive, Niwari SP Alok Kumar Singh said that the drive is aimed at helping people to overcome vaccine hesitancy, especially in rural areas. “It is one of the many symbolic initiatives with an intention to create awareness,” Singh was quoted as saying in the report. However, he clarified that the instruction was to simply hand over the poster and not make anyone wear it around the neck.

#WATCH Police in Madhya Pradesh’s Niwari honour those who have taken COVID19 vaccine with a badge that says, “I’m a patriot as I’m vaccinated”, & those who haven’t got vaccinated being made to wear a poster carrying a message, “Stay away from me as I am not vaccinated yet” pic.twitter.com/cmmv9HrlSf — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021



“The third wave is anticipated and such a drive is important to dispel the fear related to vaccination,” he said. The cops in the Prithvipur block are also making people, who have not received Covid shots, reportedly take an oath that they will get vaccinated within few days.

It must be noted that only 4.2 per cent of the population of the district in the age group of 18-44 years are vaccinated so far. The state government as well as local administration is doing everything to encourage people for getting vaccinated.