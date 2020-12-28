Stay alert: MHA issues fresh guidelines amid worries over new coronavirus strain from UK

The corona guidelines may see an extension depending on how the situation pans out in the new year. (Photo: The Indian Express)

As more and more nations report fresh cases of a new strain of coronavirus from the UK, the Narendra Modi government on Monday issued new guidelines asking the officials to remain vigilant. The new guidelines will be in force across India till January 31st, 2021. The guidelines may see an extension depending on how the situation pans out in the new year. While the number of coronavirus cases has dropped significantly in India, the new strain does add to the worries of the officials who are preparing for one of the largest vaccination drives in the world. While the US has already begun inoculating citizens, the European nations are also commencing the process. India, on the other hand, has been extremely cautious about the vaccination. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said that no decision will be taken in hurry. In a statement released on Monday, the Union Home Ministry said that the new guidelines are specifically for the containment zones in the country. The authorities have been told to strictly enforce the rules.

Details to be added