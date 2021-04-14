States to get supply of 2.01 cr vaccine doses

Kerala was the only state in the country that had zero wastage.

The central government has till date supplied 13.10 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses to states and union territories, of which 11.43 crore doses were administered and 1.67 crore unused doses are available with them.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday that another 2.01 crore vaccine doses are in the pipeline, which the states will get from now till April-end. The country has vaccinated 10.85 crore people as of April 13. India now has a daily dose administration of 41,69,609 vaccines.

Responding to the criticism around vaccine supply and shortages, Bhushan said the problem in the states is not about supply of vaccines, but about planning and managing the vaccines at the state level. Large states were sent four-day stock with replenishments on the fifth day, while smaller states were given seven-day stocks with replenishment on the eighth day.

He suggested movement of stock that was lying unused to centres where vaccination levels were higher so that vaccines did not expire in cold chains. Kerala was the only state in the country that had zero wastage.

He voiced concern about the continuous rise in daily cases. The seven-day moving average of new cases has gone up to 1,61,736 as of April 13. The peak during the first wave was 94,372 daily cases. There has also been an increase in the daily deaths in the last two months. It had reached 879 daily deaths on Tuesday from 103 daily deaths in February. However, this is still below the peak daily deaths of 1,114 people recorded in September 2020, during the first wave.

Maharashtra continues to top the country in average daily cases at 57,302, with a positivity rate of 24.66%. Chhattissgarh has reported 11,504 fresh cases with a 27.95% positivity rate. Uttar Pradesh has reported a rise in daily positive cases from 89 to 10,227 a day, but positivity remained at 4.84%. Delhi, too, has seen a rise in daily cases from 134 in February to 8,104 daily cases on Tuesday. There was a small decline in Punjab’s weekly positivity rate, but daily cases continued to rise to 3,153 cases. Kerala, which had reported a decline, is again seeing an increase.

The government has said the shortage of Remdesivir injections across the country is a result of distortion caused by its sale in the retail market. The medicine is not to be sold by chemists and can only be administered by hospitals. The government has suggested a judicious and rational used of the drug, and only if it is prescribed by the doctor. Seven Indian companies were exporting Remdesivir to 100 countries, which has been stopped.