Staff test positive: SBI shuts office at Nariman Point

State Bank of India (SBI) had to shut corporate office at Nariman Point in Mumbai, known as ‘State Bank Bhavan’, on Tuesday as two of its employees tested positive for Covid-19, sources close to development told FE. The re-opening of the office will be done after following necessary protocols, the source further added.

Chairman Rajnish Kumar, three managing directors (MDs) Dinesh Khara, Arijit Basu and CS Setty operate from the Nariman Point office. Apart from them, eight deputy MDs and senior staff work from SBI Bhavan. The corporate office at Nariman Point underwent deep cleaning and sanitisation on Tuesday.

Being an essential service, the banks were allowed to operate during lockdown. However, SBI was working on a combination of reduced staff at office and providing ‘work from home’ facility, wherever it was possible.