SRL Diagnostics deploys mobile testing van for Covid-19 in Mumbai

Diagnostics firm SRL Diagnostics has deployed a mobile testing van for Covid-19 in Mumbai. As the spread of the highly contagious novel Coronavirus continues to grow, the firm has deployed the van to test people living in the city’s hotspots. The company has received approval from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) for the same.

The mobile van would be stationed at select locations between 9 am and 6 pm for sample collection, and would also be used for collecting samples at medical set-ups where there is need for large scale sample collection, the company said. Sample collection for below-poverty-line individuals will be done for free, on the basis of their Ayushman Bharat identity card and other documents. “We are following all the protocols laid down by the government for Covid-19 testing and at the same time also ensuring to protect the privacy of people whose samples are collected,” said Ravi Aggarwal, regional chief operating officer, SRL Diagnostics. The van started its operations from Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli East.

The deployment of a mobile van would ensure more potential Covid-19 positive patients can be tested within the confines of the hotspots, limiting the chances of community spread, the company said. “Since the phlebotomist would be located within the safe confines of the van, it would help him to remain safe and protected from any possible spread from the suspected cases,” SRL Diagnostics said.

Earlier this month, the firm had launched three drive through testing stations in Mumbai. “SRL is planning to come up with a similar facility in other cities soon,” the company said. The diagnostics firm has also set up a toll-free number to make appointments for Covid-19 tests. Individuals need to produce a doctor’s prescription along with their Aadhaar details to get tested. As of Wednesday, India has over 15,000 active cases, and 640 people have succumed to Covid-19. Maharashtra is one of the worst hit states, with over 5,000 affected and over 250 deaths.