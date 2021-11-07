Srinagar lockdown soon? Officials warn of strict curbs as fresh Covid-19 cases mount

Jammu & Kashmir has been witnessing a steady rise in Covid-19 cases since recording its lowest count in eight months in October. (File)

Srinagar faces stringent Covid-19 restrictions if the recent spurt in caseload in pockets is not contained, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Asad said.

The Jammu & Kashmir summer capital added eight containment zones on Saturday as Asad, along with administrative and health officials, conducted flash tests on people flouting protocols in various parts of the city, reports said.

Asad said he would not like to see Srinagar become the cause of the Vallye’s third Covid-19 wave.

Speaking to reporters during his tour of the city, Asad said Covid-19 cases were rising. Places like Lal Bazaar reported 18 cases in the past week, while Chanapora and Bemina reported 12 and 15 cases, respectively.

He added that people should not violate the limits on social functions and appealed to residents to avoid public places and wear masks.

The Union Territory recorded 151 fresh cases on Saturday, taking its total tally to 332,911, in the past 24 hours, PTI reported.

Sixteen of these fresh cases were in Jammu division and 135 in Kashmir division. Srinagar district recorded the highest number of cases with 79, followed by Baramulla district with 14.

The deputy commissioner said three-four pockets of Srinagar were under the scanner.

He added the administration would have to impose local restrictions if the cases did not decline. Srinagar currently has 82 containment zones, eight of which were added on Friday.

Asad said eight micro containment zones were added on Friday and if the cases were not controlled in these zones, then further restrictions would be imposed.

The administration has come in for strong criticism for allegedly organising big gatherings and flouting Covid-19 protocols. The deputy commissioner, however, said they were doing everything for the people.

Asad said the government worked for the people and if he was on the road, 10-15 people would be with him — there was no alternative. He added that they were trying to control Covid-19 cases and they took action wherever they needed to.

He continued that there might be necessary events held for the public; the administration followed Covid-19 protocols during those functions.

Jammu & Kashmir has been witnessing a steady rise in Covid-19 cases since recording its lowest count in eight months in October. The active cases reached their lowest level on October 20. Since then, the number of active cases has gone up to 1,091.

Officials also said there were 49 confirmed mucormycosis (black fungus) cases in the Union Territory.