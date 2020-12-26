  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sputnik V: Russia allows domestically designed COVID-19 vaccine for people over 60

By: |
December 26, 2020 10:13 PM

Until Saturday's announcement by Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, the Sputnik V vaccine was cleared for use for people aged 18-60.

Sputnik V vaccineAuthorities said this week that more than 300,000 people have received the vaccine even as the advanced studies among tens of thousands of people are continuing.

Russia’s Health Ministry has allowed a domestically designed coronavirus vaccine to be given to people older than 60.

Until Saturday’s announcement by Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, the Sputnik V vaccine was cleared for use for people aged 18-60.

Related News

Russia has been widely criticised for giving Sputnik V regulatory approval in August after it was tested only on a few dozen people and then rushing to offer it to people in risk groups such as medical workers and teachers within weeks of approval.

Authorities said this week that more than 300,000 people have received the vaccine even as the advanced studies among tens of thousands of people are continuing.

Sputnik Vs developers have said data suggests the vaccine was 91% effective, a conclusion based on 78 coronavirus infections among nearly 23,000 participants.

That’s far fewer cases than Western drugmakers have accumulated during final testing before analysing how well their vaccine candidates worked.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Sputnik V Russia allows domestically designed COVID-19 vaccine for people over 60
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-19: Vaccination preparations going very well in Rajasthan, says Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
2COVID mutant: Govt says focus on enhanced genomic surveillance; Taskforce suggests no change in treatment protocol
3Sweden confirms first case of variant coronavirus in visitor from UK