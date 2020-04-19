Spraying chlorine solutions on humans can cause eyes, skin, respiratory and gastrointestinal infections!

Officials in UP’s Bareilly district were seen spraying a group of migrant labourers who had reached their village during the lockdown last month.

An advisory issued by the Health Ministry has advised against the use of disinfectants on humans and said the practice is not only physically harmful but also causes mental trauma, ANI reported. The advisory comes weeks after officials in UP’s Bareilly district were seen spraying a group of migrant labourers who had reached their village during the lockdown last month.

Spraying of individuals is not recommended under any circumstances, the Health ministry advisory says. It also adds that spraying an individual or group of people is not only physically harmful but also causes mental damage. The advisory goes on to add that even if a person is infected with Coronavirus, spraying the external parts of the body won’t kill the virus which is inside the body. The advisory further said that there is no scientific research to prove the efficacy of the disinfectants in sanitising the clothes or outer body parts effectively.

Enumerating the harmful physical effects of spraying chlorine solutions, the advisory said that disinfectants can cause irritation in eyes, skin and can even lead to respiratory and gastrointestinal infections. Additionally, the practice can lead people to a false sense of safety which can eventually hamper the fight against Coronavirus.

The advisory also said that it was decided to share an advisory after cases of spraying people in various districts and regions of the country were reported. The spraying of disinfectant on a group of migrant labourers in Bareilly had caused much controversy last month forcing the state government to take action against the delinquent officers. The video of the incident had gone viral on the internet in which a hapless group of migrant labourers were forced to squat on the ground and get sprayed with disinfectant. The District Magistrate of Bareilly had later held over-zealous officials responsible for the act.