Spike in daily COVID-19 cases, India registers 23,285 new infections

March 12, 2021 10:40 AM

India recorded 23,285 cases of coronavirus infection in a day, the highest in around 78 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,13,08,846, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

covid 19 cases in india, covid 19 pandemicThe total active caseload increased to 1,97,237, which now comprises 1.74 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has dropped to 96.86 per cent. (Photo source: ANI)

The death toll increased to 1,58,306 with 117 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The total active caseload increased to 1,97,237, which now comprises 1.74 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has dropped to 96.86 per cent. On December 24,24,712 new infections were reported in a span of 24 hours.

The?number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,09,53,303, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.40 per cent, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and?50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR,22,49 ,98,638 samples have been tested up to March 11 with 7,40,345 samples being tested on Thursday.

  4. Spike in daily COVID-19 cases India registers 23285 new infections
