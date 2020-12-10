SpiceJet ties up with Om Logistics for COVID-19 vaccine transportation

Om Logistics will provide SpiceJet with the refrigerated trucks across the country.

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Thursday said it has partnered with Om Logistics and also signed a pact with Snowman Logistics, for the transportation of COVID-19 vaccine.

The airline said its dedicated freighters, operated under the SpiceXpress cargo division, are capable of transporting sensitive drugs and vaccines in controlled temperatures ranging from (-)40 degrees Celsius to (+)25 degrees Celsius, both domestically as well as internationally.

SpiceJet and Snowman Logistics have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the movement of COVID-19 vaccine to jointly offer seamless air logistics to Snowman clients and customers by combining their areas of expertise and strength, the airline said in a release.

With Spice Pharma Pro, SpiceXpress has the capability to transport sensitive drugs, vaccines, blood samples and medicines in controlled temperatures ranging from (-)40 degrees Celsius to (+)25 degrees Celsius, it stated in the release.

Recently, SpiceXpress launched a new specialised service Spice Pharma Pro, dedicated to transporting COVID-19 vaccine, medicines and temperature-sensitive cargo, among others.

Earlier in the day, the Ajay Singh-owned private airline, which along with passenger aircraft also runs a dedicated freighter fleet under its SpieceXpress cargo division, also announced partnering with Om Logistics also for the COVID-19 vaccine transportation.

The strategic partnership aims to not only provide a speedy and seamless solution for COVID-19 vaccine movement and delivery but also to create a sustainable cold chain network both domestically and internationally, SpiceJet said on its tie-up with Om Logistics.

As part of the association, Om Logistics will provide SpiceJet with the refrigerated trucks across the country, SpiceJet said.

It added that the airline will provide the necessary air support to carry COVID-19 vaccines pan-India and internationally in a temperature-controlled environment.

Om Logistics’ international presence with its 1,200 offices world-wide and ability to cater to more than 19,000 pin codes in India will further boost SpiceJet’s strength, it said.

With a network spanning 54 domestic and 45 international destinations and a fleet of 17 cargo planes, SpiceXpress is capable of flying over 500 tonnes of cargo per day to both domestic and a wide list of international destinations, SpiceJet had said earlier.