SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

As a precautionary measure, the spokesperson said, all crew and staff who had been in direct contact with him have been asked to self-quarantine by staying at home for the next 14 days.

SpiceJet said on Sunday that one of its pilots who did not fly any international flight in March has tested positive for the coronavirus. “One of our colleagues, a first officer with SpiceJet, has tested positive for COVID-19. The test report came on March 28. He did not operate any international flight in March 2020,” a spokesperson of the airline told PTI.

“The last domestic flight that he operated was on March 21 from Chennai to Delhi and since then he had quarantined himself at home,” the spokesperson added. As a precautionary measure, the spokesperson said, all crew and staff who had been in direct contact with him have been asked to self-quarantine by staying at home for the next 14 days.

More than 970 people have tested positive for the virus and 25 of them have died because of it till now in India, according to health ministry data. The spokesperson said, “All measures are being taken to provide appropriate medical care to him. Safety of our passengers and employees is our topmost priority.”

India is currently under a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to stop the spread of the COVID-19, and consequently, all international and domestic flights have been suspended for this period.

“We have been diligently following the guidelines issued by the WHO and the government of India. All our aircraft are being disinfected thoroughly since the end of January and the disinfectants used are as per the WHO standards,” the spokesperson said.