SpiceJet launches portable ventilator for patients with moderate breathing issues

By: |
Published: August 31, 2020 2:32 PM

It said the device was an "effective solution for patients with mild to moderate breathing issues" and could be of significant help for symptomatic coronavirus patients.

SpiceJet, SpiceJet launches ventilators, SpiceOxy device covid 19 cases, coronavirus patients, pulse oximeter, oxygen level, latest news on coronavirus outbreakSpiceJet said it had also launched a brand of fingertip pulse oximeter, a handy device making it easier for people to measure the oxygen level of the blood.

SpiceJet launched a portable non-invasive ventilator brand on Monday for patients with mild-to-moderate breathing issues. Engineers of SpiceJet Technic, a subsidiary, designed the ‘SpiceOxy’ device at its innovation lab, the airline said in a statement.

Since this device is turbine-based and light weight, it can be used at home, in an ambulance, on hilly terrain like army base camps, hospitals, and portable applications like wheelchairs and gurneys, according to the statement.

Both the devices can be purchased from the airline’s e-commerce website, it stated.

“I am extremely happy to share that the SpiceOxy ventilator and pulse oximeter that we are launching today is proudly ‘Made in India’, designed and manufactured by our talented team of engineers,” SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh said.

