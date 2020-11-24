SpiceJet launches mobile testing lab! RT-PCR Covid-19 testing at Rs 499, swab test report within 6 hours

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava were present at the inauguration of SpiceJet's first testing lab inaugurated at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), AIIMS in Delhi.

SpiceJet has launched a mobile testing laboratory in Delhi. The mobile test laboratory will conduct Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing for Covid-19 at Rs 499 and has the capacity to process up to 3,000 test reports per day. Apart from these, the report of the swab test would be available within just 6 hours from the time of collecting samples as compared to the average 24-48 hours taken for similar test reports at present.

The mobile testing laboratory was launched by SpiceHealth, an initiative of SpiceJet. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava were present at the inauguration of SpiceJet’s first testing lab inaugurated at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), AIIMS in Delhi.

SpiceHealth has tied up with GeneStore will jointly establish mobile molecular diagnostic testing facilities across the country as a “Make In India initiative”. The testing kits and laboratory facilities have been certified by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the mobile laboratories have been duly accredited by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). A significant proportion of the tests will be conducted in collaboration with agencies of the central and state governments.

SpiceHealth has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the ICMR for setting up testing facilities (laboratories) and collection centers across the nation. To begin, the first testing facility has been set up in Delhi. Each testing laboratory will have the capacity to process 3,000 test reports-a-day to start with. Many more of such testing facilities will come up in different parts of the National Capital as well as the rest of the country in the coming days. With the express service, the final test results will be processed and shared within just six hours of the sample submission, SpiceJet said in a statement.