  • MORE MARKET STATS

Spain receives 1st batch of coronavirus vaccine

By: |
December 26, 2020 4:23 PM

Spanish authorities say the first batch of the coronavirus vaccine to reach the country has arrived.

Coronavirus vaccine, Coronavirus vaccine news, Coronavirus vaccine update, covid vaccine, covid vaccine India, covid vaccine updateThe first vaccines will be administered Sunday morning at a nursing home in Guadalajara.

Spanish authorities say the first batch of the coronavirus vaccine to reach the country has arrived. The government said Saturday morning that a truck transporting the vaccine produced by Pfizer arrived at a company warehouse in the central city of Guadalajara after making the trip from Belgium. It is the first part of what the government says will be weekly shipments of an average of 350,000 doses.

The first vaccines will be administered Sunday morning at a nursing home in Guadalajara. Spain plans to receive more than 4.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine over the next 12 weeks, enough it says to immunize just over 2.2 million people. It will represent the first phase of a national vaccination plan.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Spain receives 1st batch of coronavirus vaccine
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Decline in India’s active COVID-19 caseload due to rise in recoveries, lower daily cases: Govt
2Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation starts online facility for COVID-19 vaccine registration
3COVID-19 vaccine distribution in India: AAI seeks 2.5 acre land from Air Force in Pune