South Korea donates 1 lakh masks to TVS Motor to aid fight against Covid-19

By: |
September 17, 2020 1:45 AM

The consignment was handed over to Venu Srinivasan, chairman, TVS Motor Company, for free distribution through the Srinivasan Services Trust, the social service arm of TVS Motor Company.

The donation was coordinated by K-Art International Exchange Association in Korea and InKo Centre in India.The donation was coordinated by K-Art International Exchange Association in Korea and InKo Centre in India. (Representative image)

Social Welfare Corporation Anguk Zen Centre in South Korea has donated one lakh health masks to TVS Motor Company for free distribution to aid fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The donation was coordinated by K-Art International Exchange Association in Korea and InKo Centre in India.

Venu Srinivasan chairman, TVS Motor Company & managing trustee, Srinivasan Services Trust, said, “We welcome what is indeed a most timely and valuable donation in these challenging times, when wearing masks, following strict rules of sanitation and hygiene and maintaining social distancing is the new normal.”

Young-seup Kwon, consul general of the Republic of Korea in Chennai, said, “The global pandemic is by far one of the most serious challenges humanity has ever faced. We can overcome this challenge by staying strong and working together. This cooperation at this civil society level clearly shows how much ordinary Koreans and Indians care for each other and we can overcome this challenge by standing together.”

