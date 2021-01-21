  • MORE MARKET STATS

South Africa to pay big premium for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from India’s SII

By: |
Updated: Jan 21, 2021 12:22 PM

Coronavirus Vaccine Latest Update: South Africa will pay $5.25 per dose for COVID-19 vaccines from the Serum Institute of India (SII) - well above what others, including developed nations, are paying for the same shots, local newspaper Business Day reported on Thursday.

Covid-19 Vaccine in south africa, Coronavirus Vaccine UpdateSouth Africa is due to procure 1.5 million of the shots from the institute. (Photo source: Reuters)

Covid-19 Vaccination Update: South Africa will pay $5.25 per dose for COVID-19 vaccines from the Serum Institute of India (SII) – well above what others, including developed nations, are paying for the same shots, local newspaper Business Day reported on Thursday.

The Business Day report cited health department Deputy Director-General Anban Pillay as saying the price was based on South Africa’s level of development and its past investment in research and development.

Related News

“We were advised that SII has applied a tiered pricing system, and given that (South Africa) is an upper-middle-income country, their price is $5.25. The explanation we were given for why other high-income countries have a lower price is that they have invested in the (research and development), hence the discount on the price,” it quoted him as saying.

Also read| Covid 19 vaccination in India LIVE: 7.86 lakh vaccinated; 10 hopitalisations, 82 AEFIs reported in 6 states

The SII, which Business Day said did not respond to requests for comment, is one of several manufacturers licensed by AstraZeneca to make its COVID-19 vaccine. South Africa is due to procure 1.5 million of the shots from the institute.

Other nations or blocs are paying much less. In June, for instance, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands and France negotiated a price of around $2.50 per shot for 300 million doses from AstraZeneca as part of a European deal to secure supplies of the drug.

The SII is also set to supply 100 million doses of the vaccine to the African Union for $3 each, Reuters reported.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. South Africa to pay big premium for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from India’s SII
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19 active caseload further dips to 1.81 per cent of total cases
2COVID-19: India records 15,223 new cases
3Covid-19 vaccination: Telangana health worker succumbs to chest pain a day after getting jab