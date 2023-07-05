‘Soups and Shakes diet’ for weight loss can reverse severe liver disease; here’s what you need to know

A new study by a team of researchers from Oxford University has revealed that a “soups and shakes” diet may be able to reduce the severity of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (Nash).

According to studies, around two percent of adults worldwide suffer from this condition which is an advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. It usually happens when fat builds up in the liver, causing inflammation and scarring. If not treated on time, it can lead to liver cirrhosis or increase the risk of serious heart disease.

During the study, the researchers recruited 16 participants with obesity, Nash and moderate to advanced liver scarring. The volunteers took part in the “soups and shakes” weight loss programme, replacing their regular meals with specially formulated soups, shakes, and bars for 12 weeks. After a 24-week study, 14 participants completed the study and they lost an average of 15 percent of their body weight.

Consequently, the study revealed that the rapid weight loss was safe for participants. Currently, there is no medication to treat Nash. Since excess fat in the liver is the main cause of this condition, weight loss is often recommended to patients.

However, the kind of weight loss most people are able to achieve on their own is not enough for reductions in liver fat and change inflammation and scarring. According to the scientists, this kind of diet programme wasn’t recommended to Nash patients due to safety concerns. During the trial, the most common side-effect was constipation but it was temporary and mild.

Meanwhile, scans show most participants had significant improvements in liver fat and in markers of liver inflammation and scarring. The researchers also pointed out that if the volunteers are able to maintain most of their lost weight, it could possibly reverse their liver disease.

They also emphasised that “further research is needed to test this programme in a larger trial with more diverse participants and a control group.”

The findings of the study were published in the Obesity Journal.