  • MORE MARKET STATS

Soon, medical drones to transport Covid samples, test kits in Britain

By: |
October 17, 2020 8:47 PM

Trainee doctors Hammad Jeilani and Christopher Law are trialing 'dronepad' infrastructure so the miniature aircraft can take off from and land on hospitals, laboratories and warehouses.

coronavirus, drones, Britain, covid newsThe drone project is among others set to share USD 1.7 million of funding from the UK Space Agency and the European Space Agency to businesses developing solutions for corona challenges. (Reuters photo)

A medical drone delivery service founded by trainee doctors that aims to transport coronavirus samples, test kits and protective equipment between hospitals has won the backing of Britain’s Space Agency. The start-up project can help free up healthcare staff, avoid courier waiting times and minimize the risk of virus transmission, authorities said Saturday.

Trainee doctors Hammad Jeilani and Christopher Law are trialing ‘dronepad’ infrastructure so the miniature aircraft can take off from and land on hospitals, laboratories and warehouses. They are planning to scale up the trials and set up a nationwide network of secure air corridors to enable the drone delivery service to work safely across National Health Service sites.

Related News

The hybrid drones, which have the rotors of a typical drone and the wings of a plane, can carry a maximum of 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) and fly about 60 miles (96 kilometers.) The drone project is among others set to share 1.3 million pounds (USD 1.7 million) of funding from the UK Space Agency and the European Space Agency to businesses developing space-based solutions for challenges created by Covid-19.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Soon medical drones to transport Covid samples test kits in Britain
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1How election experience can help India in carrying out mega Coronavirus vaccine plan
2Maharashtra govt allows gyms, fitness centres to reopen from October 25
3Clusters that could turn into COVID-19 hotspots need to be identified: Sowmya Swaminathan