Some foods to keep weather maladies at bay

Season change brings with it a plethora of maladies like cough, cold, runny nose and fever. Experts say this happens as a result of viruses building up in the environment as the temperature changes from hot to cold or the other way around. Viruses flourish in different temperatures just as our bodies respond in different ways to heat and cold.

As our bodies transition from high temperatures to low in the months of October, November and December, one is at a higher risk of falling prey to colds, flus and other respiratory illnesses. The need of the hour is to keep the body warm inside out so that it gradually adapts to the changes. Nishitha Krishnan T, clinical nutritionist and dietician, Narayana Medical Centre in Bengaluru, explains: “The metabolism is slowed down as the temperature is always low. So, foods that improve metabolism are to be added to the diet and this helps in proper digestion too,” she says.

The only constant food items that change with the weather and have a huge impact on our bodies are seasonal fruits and vegetables. Dr Padmini BV, senior consultant clinical dietician, Apollo Hospitals, says: “These foods help maintain body temperature, metabolism and intracellular fluid balance.” During winters, seasonal fruits like orange, sweet lime, figs, strawberries, guava, pineapple and dragon fruit are beneficial for your health.

During winters, change in bodily temperature also adversely impacts wellbeing and may lead to sickness. At this time, root vegetables help keep the body warm. The role of garlic cannot be denied as it is considered an immunity builder. Siddhant Bhargava, fitness and nutritional scientist and co-founder of Food Darzee that delivers customised meals, says our bodies are designed to keep us regulated and balanced when our surroundings change.

“A major part of this process is body temperature regulation. As soon as the cold winter months kick in, our bodies strive to increase our internal temperature and we tend to find ourselves drawn to warm and comforting foods. Since our bodies have to work harder to keep us warm when things cool down, it needs an extra boost from foods or supplements that are high in antioxidants. Therefore, it is recommended to add root vegetables like onion, garlic, potato, sweet potato, and carrots into your diet. While working out, consuming a good source of carbs and protein, ideally in a 2:1 ratio to refill glycogen stores, works,” adds Bhargava.

What to eat (or drink) and what to avoid

Have plenty of fluids to keep hydrated even during winter

Include 3-4 servings of green vegetables in your diet

Ensure intake of fruits

Restrict the intake of tea, coffee or carbonated beverages

Avoid excess oily foods and carbohydrate-containing foods that make you dehydrated and produce excess heat inside the body

Avoid street foods during the season as the food outside can easily get contaminated and can lead to food related infection

To avoid digestion issues, keep yourself away from uncooked foods, processed or junk foods or foods that are not stored under hygienic conditions

— Nishitha Krishnan T, clinical nutritionist & dietician, Narayana Medical Centre