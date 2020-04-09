Social media heaps praise on Bhopal doctor who lives in car to protect family from Covid-19 transmission

Dr Sachin Nayak, who works at Bhopal’s state-run JP Hospital, planned to start living out of his car.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many health professionals have had to face tough times and a doctor from Bhopal is being hailed on social media for living out of his car to keep his family healthy. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also lauded the doctor.

Dr Sachin Nayak, who works at Bhopal’s state-run JP Hospital, planned to start living out of his car in order to prevent spreading the infection at home if he caught it at work. Dr Nayak’s picture, reading a book in the back of his car, surrounded by some basic supplies, was widely circulated after it was tweeted by All India Radio’s official handle.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also commended the doctor. The chief minister, thanking the doctor, expressed his appreciation and said, “If we all proceed with this determination, then we will win this great war faster.”

Governments and private companies in several states have provided medical professionals’ accommodation or rooms in hotels. Nursing workers searched for similar facilities to make sure their families are safe.

The number of Coronavirus cases has jumped past 5700 in India with deaths of more than 150 people. The central government has hinted at extending the lockdown past the pre-scheduled period that was to end on April 15. Many states and experts have asked the government to extend the lockdown in a bid to slow the spread of disease by avoiding community transmission. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also hinted at the extension of lockdown calling life of people worthier than all other things. Reportedly, he has also asked officials to seal Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore which have been identified as Hotspot of the Coronavirus in the state.