Snacking while watching TV is harmful for your heart

By: | Published: March 26, 2019 3:27 PM

A disciplined approach to curbing snacking can benefit you in many ways and control the onset of other potential medical problems such as high cholesterol and a chronic kidney disease.

 

The 'not-good' fact is that snacking on sugar and junk tires your heart and weakens this further when you stuff yourself with junk.

Snacking is a favourite pastime for those who love to plonk themselves in front of the TV and just chill out after a hard day’s work. Sure, it is good to relax and unwind from stress. However, what most of us don’t take into account is that the heart is a complex organ that works tirelessly to keep us in good form. The surest way to weaken your heart is to indulge in ‘fatigue cravings’, a term that refers to how we feel so exhausted at the end of the day that the body craves for sugar to snack on.

What exactly is the result of ‘fatique cravings’? We give into this urge and we keep snacking usually while watching TV. Several reasons can be provided to explain this further but taking out examples from one’s own daily routine is probably the best method to understand how dangerous the habit is.

One of the biggest problems about snacking in front of the TV is that you lose track of how much you consume and you stuff yourself with more and more. This is a more dangerous trend to watch among children and teenagers. The pleasure and joy of sitting down with the entire family to enjoy a good meal is increasingly lost.

Food consumed in front of the TV has neither taste nor nutrition because the person is not even aware of the taste of what he is consuming but feels ‘good’.

The ‘not-good’ fact is that snacking on sugar and junk tires your heart and weakens this further when you stuff yourself with junk. Eating junk has yet another side effect – your cholesterol levels are also likely to be on the higher side.

To improve your heart health, the first step is to make lifestyle modifications that can be continued on a daily basis. To get started, your physician can take a look at your medical history and recommend a diet and a regular physical regimen that helps you to stay more fit and active.

Keep in mind that you will have to cut down on red meat, cheese and butter and replace it with healthy food options like nuts, plant-based oils like olive oil or sun flower oil.

A disciplined approach to curbing snacking can benefit you in many ways and control the onset of other potential medical problems such as high cholesterol and a chronic kidney disease.

