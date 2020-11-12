  • MORE MARKET STATS

Smriti Irani tests negative for COVID-19

By: |
November 12, 2020 10:45 AM

Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said she has tested negative for COVID-19.

Smriti Irani, Smriti Irani news, Smriti Irani in Bihar, Bihar elections, Bihar polls, Bihar elections 2020, Bihar polls 2020, Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar, Congress, BJP, Bihar, Bihar news, NDA, RJD, JDUIrani had on October 28 announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19. (File photo: IE)

Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said she has tested negative for COVID-19. Irani had on October 28 announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have tested negative for COVID. Would like to extend my grateful thanks to everyone for their good wishes and prayers,” Irani tweeted

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Smriti Irani tests negative for COVID-19
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19 caseload in India climbs to 86,83,916
2Preparing for the unexpected: Using data analytics to fight Covid
3Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asks 7 states to focus on effective management of COVID cases to reduce deaths