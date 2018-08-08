Smart healthcare in smart cities

Data management of health records is one of the most popular applications of AI and automation.

Hema Jagota

The goal behind developing a smart city is to improve the lives of its citizens and smart healthcare plays a significant role in achieving this objective. As per a report from Transparency Market Research, the global smart healthcare product market is expected to reach $57.85 billion by 2023.

Electronic Health Records (EHRs) are probably one of the starting points of smart healthcare delivery. New-age cloud-based solutions and mobile apps that seamlessly integrate provider and patient interactions will further boost the adoption of EHRs. Smart healthcare is not just about curing an ailment but about preventing it through early detection and prediction. This is where smart technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) plays their role.

Power of AI and automation

Data management of health records is one of the most popular applications of AI and automation. AI is also deployed to perform certain repetitive tasks like analysing laboratory tests, x-rays, CT scans, and data entry. AI-based apps can be used to access the current medical condition of patients and can provide assistance in medical consultation. The process of drug creation can also be helped by AI-powered programs which can lower the costs of developing pharmaceuticals through traditional clinical trials. Precision medicine is another application of AI wherein AI-powered body scans can spot cancer and vascular diseases early and predict the health issues people might face based on their genetics.

Connected healthcare with IoT

IoT in healthcare is about unleashing the power of connected devices and sensors that are widely used in the sector. IoT can be used to derive valuable insights from data coming from foetal monitors, electrocardiograms, temperature monitors or blood glucose monitors. IoT can play a major role in healthcare surveillance as it would help in early detection of health issues. It would also help in integrating the data collected from tests instantly, monitor the condition of the patient, and then relay that information to the doctors and staff in real-time, thereby improving the efficiency in the overall healthcare system.

Personal IoT-based health monitoring devices will change the way we track the health of individuals. Technologies such as Blockchain will redefine how we populate and maintain EHRs, and how we link them to other services like payments and insurance. AI will increasingly assist physicians, health workers and care givers in triage, diagnosis and treatment. The future of smart healthcare in smart cities will be driven by ingestible pill monitors, bio stamps, nutrition sensors, AI doctors, 3D printing, etc. Soon we may see AI doctors outperform human physicians in diagnostic challenges that require a quick judgment call, such as determining if a lesion is cancerous. This is just the beginning!

The writer is director & head – marketing, Optum Global Solutions