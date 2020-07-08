No prescription required! Mumbai opens COVID-19 testing for all, here’s all you need to know

The guidelines are supposed to be implemented with immediate effect.

Coronavirus testing in Mumbai: BMC relaxes COVID-19 testing guidelines! Mumbai, one of the worst affected cities in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, has revised the guidelines of COVID-19 testing. In a tweet on Tuesday, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) released the updated guidelines and in a major update, informed that the patients would no longer require a prescription or self-declaration for COVID-19 testing, even as the testing labs are free to continue conducting tests as per the guidelines put in place by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

BMC has time and again issued updated guidelines, with this one being the ninth, according to IE. The guidelines mostly conform to the guidelines issued by the Centre.

The guidelines state that labs can conduct RT-PCR tests as per the ICMR guidelines, but symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals do not need prescriptions or self-declaration to get the test conducted.

Only for RT-PCR tests, sample swabs can be collected from the homes of the patients. For that also, prescription is not required.

Rapid Antigen tests could be used in hospitals and containment areas. However, they must be used in accordance with ICMR guidelines for such tests.

The guidelines instructed the labs to first inform the BMC about the positive status of the patients, and added that it would be the responsibility of the civic body to inform the patients about their results. While the labs can share the actual report copy with such patients directly, they must only do so after 11 am on the day subsequent to the intimation to BMC about the results.

Apart from this, the municipal corporation body also stated that since a key strategy for early detection and containment of the virus is ‘trace-test-track-treat’, it is of utmost importance that testing in all wards is increased. Hence, it directed all the government and BMC labs to conduct RT-PCR testing for admitted COVID-19 patients, suspected patients, or attending OPDs of government and BMC hospitals on priority. Moreover, these tests should be conducted in accordance with the ICMR guidelines, the body said.

Moreover, BMC stated that it had procured as many as one lakh rapid antigen detection kits, which have been distributed among BMC medical colleges and attached hospitals. It directed the deans of such medical colleges to ensure that rapid antigen tests are carried out in hospital settings as per ICMR instructions.

Apart from that, assistant commissioners have also been asked to increase the testing by setting up camps or mobile vans in areas where incidences are high so that the samples of all symptomatic people can be collected, along with the samples of contacts who have comorbidities. They have also been told to conduct at least 250 rapid antigen tests every day.

The guidelines are supposed to be implemented with immediate effect.

BMC has so far conducted 3.63 lakh tests, according to IE.