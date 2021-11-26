Slip Disc Surgery performed on awake patient

The patient was extremely comfortable throughout the surgery without any pain.

A 33-year-old patient, who had suffering from pain, tingling, and hearing in the lower back for a long time, after consulting a doctor, it was found that the slip disc was suppressed and admitted to sharda hospital greater Noida and successfully diagnosed with L5-S1 Prolapsed intervertebral disc (PIVD) right side with foraminal stenosis. Dr. Vikas Bhardwaj – HOD- Sharda Hospital said we had performed awake spine surgery with spinal anaesthesia and epidural analgesia for postoperative period only at spine area This was also possible because of the cooperative nature of the patient and limited duration of surgery not more than 2.5 hours. The patient was extremely comfortable throughout the surgery without any pain. We were intermittently interacting with the patient throughout the surgery to reassure him of his wellness.

The main cause of a slipped disc is age; your discs may lose their elasticity and become more prone to damage. Any activity that puts pressure on the spine may lead to a slipped disc. However, genetics and environmental factors also contribute to a higher chance of developing a slipped disc Sedentary Lifestyle ,Lack of exercise and yoga, old bone injury etc. can be the reason.

Most people with a slipped disc in their spine are treated without surgery. This mainly involves exercise, relaxation and positioning, painkillers or local anesthetics, and manual and physical therapy, said Dr. Ankur Khandelwal – Neuroanaesthesits at sharda hospital Greater Noida.