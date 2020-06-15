Skill Ministry official tests positive for COVID-19

Published: June 15, 2020 8:20 PM

The ministry said that its office on the second floor of the PTI Building will remain closed on June 16 for disinfection and sanitisation activities.

All officers and staff of the MSDE located at the PTI Building have been advised to work from home on Tuesday.

A Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) working at its office located at the Press Trust of India Building here has tested positive for COVID-19. The ministry said that its office on the second floor of the PTI Building will remain closed on June 16 for disinfection and sanitisation activities.

All officers and staff of the MSDE located at the PTI Building have been advised to work from home on Tuesday. “B K Ray, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), sitting in 2nd floor, PTI Building, has tested positive for COVID-19 on 15-06-2020. The officer has last attended the office on 11-06-2020,” said an office memorandum issued by the ministry.

Disinfection and sanitisation activities will be carried out in the MSDE office rooms, corridors and common areas, it said. The ministry further said all officers and staff who came in contact with Ray are advised to take the necessary “action as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family” Welfare on June 4, 2020.

