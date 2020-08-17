Singapore reports 91 COVID-19 cases on Monday

On Monday, Singapore reported 91 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s coronavirus tally to 55,838, it said. (File image)

Three Indians were among six imported coronavirus cases reported in Singapore, which has so far registered 55,838 COVID-19 infections, officials said on Monday.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that three of the six imported cases reported on Sunday were arrivals from India on July 31.

The three Indians, who came to Singapore on dependant’s passes here, and the other three cases, who came from Philippines and Russia, have been placed on 14-day ‘stay-home-notice’, the ministry said.

On Monday, Singapore reported 91 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s coronavirus tally to 55,838, it said.

Most of the new cases are foreigners on work permits currently in quarantine.

On Sunday, 432 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals. Now the number of virus-recovered patients stands at 51,938.

A total of 82 patients remain in hospitals, and 3,685 people are recuperating in community facilities.

With a steady flow of imported cases from overseas, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has decided to routinely test pilots and cabin crew working for Singapore carriers for COVID-19. The tests begin on August 20.

The rule applies to the air crew of Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Scoot and Jetstar Asia.

The testing of airline members is part of stepped-up precautions against spread of the virus in the community areas, The Straits Times reported on Monday citing the CAAS statement.

“Existing protocols have been effective in keeping air crew of Singapore carriers safe as there have been no positive COVID-19 cases among air crew of Singapore carriers for more than three months,” said the CAAS.

“However, there is a need for continued vigilance and COVID-19 testing will provide added assurance for crew, their families and the general public that any imported infection can be quickly detected, and given necessary medical treatment promptly,” it added.

They will be examined using the polymerase chain reaction test, which is the testing standard used globally to diagnose if someone is currently infected with the coronavirus.

The CAAS added that air crew of Singapore carriers returning from regions where travellers there are allowed to serve their stay-home notices at their own accommodation will be exempt from COVID-19 testing.