Singapore reports 407 new COVID-19 cases

The remaining cases are work permit holders living in dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said. (Reuters photo)

Singapore on Sunday reported 407 new COVID-19 cases, the majority of them being foreign workers living in dormitories, taking the country’s total count to 40,604.

The new cases include nine in the community, four of whom are Singapore citizens or permanent residents (foreigners) while five are foreigners on work passes.

The remaining cases are work permit holders living in dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Also read| Check Coronavirus latest updates here:

Meanwhile, Singapore reported 26 death related to COVID-19 on Saturday. A 73-year-old Singaporean man died from complications due to COVID-19 on Friday, said MOH.

Singapore-based company Tychan is set to start human clinical trials next week for a treatment that could slow down the progression of COVID-19 in patients.

The treatment could also help patients recover faster and provide temporary protection against the coronavirus, the company said.