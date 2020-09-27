  • MORE MARKET STATS

Singapore reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

By: |
September 27, 2020 3:15 PM

All imported infections have been placed on 14-day Stay-Home-Notice (SHN), said the Ministry of Health. Rest of the new cases are migrant workers living in packed dormitories which have emerged as major virus hotspots.

Most of the residents here are employed in labour intensive sectors, mainly construction.

Singapore reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including five imported ones, taking the island nation’s coronavirus case load to 57,700, according to official data. All imported infections have been placed on 14-day Stay-Home-Notice (SHN), said the Ministry of Health. Rest of the new cases are migrant workers living in packed dormitories which have emerged as major virus hotspots. Most of the residents here are employed in labour intensive sectors, mainly construction.

This is the fifth day this week that Singapore reported zero cases in the community areas, according to a Channel News Asia report. The number of new cases in the community has remained stable at an average of below one case per day in the past two weeks.

The five imported cases came from Brazil, India, Indonesia and the Philippines between September 13 and 14. They are on 14-day SHN. Nineteen COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, taking the total number of recovered patients to 57,359 in Singapore. Twenty-five patients are still in hospital, while 274 are recuperating in community facilities

