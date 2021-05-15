SII doing best to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine production, says CEO Adar Poonawalla

Both SII and Bharat Biotech are in the forefront of supplying COVID-19 vaccines in the country even as the second wave of the pandemic continues to ravage various states.

Serum Institute of India (SII) is doing its best to ramp up the production of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield to cater to demand in the country, Adar Poonawalla said on Saturday.

Responding to a tweet by JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal, Poonawalla said the vaccine major is doing its best to introduce vaccines on priority for the Indian market.

“Yes @sajjanjindal, we at @SerumInstIndia are doing our best to ramp up production & launch new vaccines on priority for India. We are grateful for @TheJSWGroup efforts in trying to fulfill India’s medical oxygen needs as we stand together in this fight against this pandemic,” Poonawalla said in a tweet.

Earlier Sajjan Jindal had tweeted while tagging SII, Poonawalla , Bharat Biotech and its Managing Director Krishna Ella: “The only way we can win the #FightAgainstCOVID19 in India is to vaccinate everybody. Great to see @SerumInstIndia @adarpoonawalla and @BharatBiotech @krishnaella ramping up their capacities.”

