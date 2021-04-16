  • MORE MARKET STATS

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

By: |
April 16, 2021 4:49 PM

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday said the US needs to lift its embargo on raw material exports to help ramp up vaccine production.

SII, Adar Poonawalla, vaccine embargo in EU, Astrazeneca and Oxford University, anti-coronavirus vaccine Covishield, bureaucratic and government-related hurdles., vaccine productionAdar poonawalla , CEO of SII

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday said the US needs to lift its embargo on raw material exports to help ramp up vaccine production. SII is currently manufacturing anti-coronavirus vaccine Covishield, developed by Astrazeneca and Oxford University. The vaccine is not only being used in India, but exported to a number of countries.

Poonawalla had earlier admitted that SII has been facing problems in sending out required number of batches of vaccines due to the bureaucratic and government-related hurdles. Tagging the twitter handle of the President of the United States, Poonawalla said in a tweet, “Respected @POTUS, if we are to truly unite in beating this virus, on behalf of the vaccine industry outside the U.S., I humbly request you to lift the embargo of raw material exports out of the U.S. so that vaccine production can ramp up. Your administration has the details.”

Related News

Earlier in March, Poonawalla had said that the production of coronavirus vaccines and scaling up global availability could be seriously limited due to the ban on exports of critical raw materials by the US. Speaking at an event organised by the World Bank in March, Poonawalla had said one of the constraints that needs to be addressed but nobody is able to address so far is the availability of critical items from the US.

“…There are lot of bags and filters and critical items that manufacturers need. I will give you an example. The Novavax vaccine that we are a major manufacturer of, need these items from the US…Now the US has chosen to invoke the Defence Act, in which there is a sub-clause which prevents the export of critical raw materials required for their local vaccine manufacturers,” he had said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Covid Vaccine
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. SII CEO Adar Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19 in India: PM Modi calls for increasing production of medical grade oxygen
2Transported 81,437 kg of COVID vaccines between Jan 12 and Apr 12: IndiGo
3Deputy CM Manish Sisodia appointed nodal minister for COVID-19 management in Delhi