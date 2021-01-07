  • MORE MARKET STATS

Siddha formulation “Kabasura kudineer” a boon in preventing COVID-19 among front-line workers: TN Health secy

January 7, 2021 6:22 PM

The Siddha formulation "Kabasura Kudineer", popularised during the COVID-19 pandemic times, helped in preventing the infection among the front-line workers in Tamil Nadu, state Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan has said.

covid 19 cases in india, covid 19He said the potency of Siddha drugs and the encouragement from Chief Minister K Palaniswami has prompted the officials to take up joint research with Stanley Government Medical College Hospital here and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The Siddha formulation “Kabasura Kudineer”, popularised during the COVID-19 pandemic times, helped in preventing the infection among the front-line workers in Tamil Nadu, state Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan has said. This apart, several other Siddha medicines were found efficacious as standalone drugs in the management of mild, moderate and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, he said.

“The Kabasura Kudineer came as a boon today. What we observed was this herbal concoction helped to prevent the
infection among the front-line workers,” Radhakrishnan said. He made the remarks in his address at the fourth Siddha Day held under the aegis of the Central Council for Research in Siddha and the National Institute of Siddha (NIS) on the theme “Siddha for COVID-19” here recently. Public and patients too benefited from this herbal
concoction, he said.

“Not just Kabasura Kudineer, a combination of Siddha preparation was used to treat the patients at the exclusive
Siddha COVID Care Centres. The Brahmananda Bhairava tablet was used in severe cases and was found effective in treating high risk people with lung infection,” Radhakrishnan said. He said the potency of Siddha drugs and the encouragement from Chief Minister K Palaniswami has prompted the officials to take up joint research with Stanley Government Medical College Hospital here and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“The inspiration to use Siddha medicines during the pandemic emanated from late chief minister J Jayalalithaa who
was instrumental in popularising Nilavembu drink to tackle dengue cases in the past and also due to the support from the Ayush Ministry,” he added. At the peak of the spread of the virus, the government and various agencies had promoted use of Kabasura Kudineer, a preparation made with 15 herbs and spices, to prevent COVID-19. The NIS had in September said the herbal concoction helped in improving immunity.

