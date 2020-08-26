Shycocan debuts: New hope for neutralizing Covid-19 indoors

It can contain the spread of coronavirus in the Indian and Asian region.

By Srinath Srinivasan

A device having the ability to neutralise 99.9% of the coronavirus that might be floating in the air in closed spaces, was officially launched on Tuesday. The device — Scalene Hypercharge Corona Canon (Shycocan) — has been invented by Bengaluru-based organisation De Scalene, and can be used to prevent infection and is not medicine or an alternative to a vaccine that can cure infected people.

It can contain the spread of coronavirus in the Indian and Asian region. The product has been launched by Medwin Healthcare and Eureka Forbes, which are two of the several licensees of the product.

The device has been designed by a team led by Dr Rajah Vijay Kumar, who had earlier designed Cytotron, a machine to treat cancer more effectively, and does not emit any harmful radiation.

“On August 15, all our licensees rolled out the product in the market and Medwin has formally launched the product on Tuesday,” Kumar told FE.

“The device is the invention of the year. We have planned to sell around 1,30,000 Shycocan device in the next six months. By the end of FY21 we are looking at a revenue of Rs 250 crore,” Debashis Bose, CEO, Medwin Healthcare said.

The device is priced at Rs 19, 999 (inclusive of GST) and will be available on Medwin Healthcare’s proprietary sales channels, namely the website, healthcare outlets and hotline. “We already got 500 pre-launch booking. The product is not available on Amazon and Flipkart,” added Bose.

“We expect to manufacture around 100,000 units with all our licensees put together in the next one month,” Kumar said. “Another popular licensee to manufacture the device is Eureka Forbes,” he added. Eureka Forbes will sell the device under the brand name of Coronaguard for the same price.

The device is effective in closed spaces of up to 1,000 sq ft or in places up to 10,000 cubic metres, such as waiting rooms, offices, malls and other public areas.

The device emits photons, which then collide with air particles to emit electrons that neutralise the Spike-protein or S-protein in coronavirus and was first designed to mitigate common cold and flu at Scalene’s campus much before the Covid-19 pandemic struck. “The virus gets neutralised even before it enters the human body, so an individual does not get infected. Since this is light we are talking about, the process is almost instantaneous,” Kumar had explained to FE earlier.

Medwin Healthcare has installed the first device at Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan in Kolkata. “Proper presentation has already been made to various government departments and health departments. The officials have been briefed about the impact and efficiency of the product. Regarding partnerships with health and government agencies, Bose said that things are being finalised.