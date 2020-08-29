Shripad Naik recovering steadily, vitals stable: Goa official

Earlier this week, a team of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Armed Force's Command Hospital visited Goa to examine Naik and to check the requirement of shifting him to Delhi.
Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19, is recovering steadily with “stable vitals and good respiratory efforts”, a senior Goa health official said on Saturday.
Naik was admitted to a private hospital near here on August 12 after he tested positive for the infection.
“Naik is having a steady recovery with stable vitals and good respiratory efforts. The RT-PCR test conducted on him on August 28 came out positive, detecting COVID-19 virus in his body,” the health department official said.
The test will be conducted once again after 48 hours, he added. “Overall, Naik is making a very good progress,” the official said.
Earlier this week, a team of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Armed Force’s Command Hospital visited Goa to examine Naik and to check the requirement of shifting him to Delhi.
The team had expressed satisfaction over the treatment being given to the Union minister at the private hospital.
