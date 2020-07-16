Should we use face masks while exercising? Here’s what Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan suggests

With Coronavirus becoming a part of our lives, people are reluctantly returning back to their old pattern of living.

Do you wear a face mask during exercise? Perhaps that isn’t a good idea in the first place! The scientific guidelines and research related to Covid-19 have constantly evolved since the onset of the lethal virus from the Chinese city of Wuhan over six months ago. At the very onset of the virus, the health experts across the world led by the World Health Organisation (WHO) advised against wearing masks in public mandatorily and only suggested masks for the use of healthcare workers and infected patients. Charting a different territory many countries including the Indian government made face-masks mandatory at public places fearing the spread of Coronavirus in the large populations. However, in his latest advisory the Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has said that people should not wear face masks while doing exercise or physical workout.

Why people should not wear face masks during exercise

People should not wear face masks during their physical workout and exercises as the masks may reduce the ability to breathe comfortably, Vardhan wrote on his official twitter handle along with sharing a chart enumerating the disadvantages of wearing a mask while exercising. The advisory reasons that the mask may get soaked in the sweat released from our face while exercising and may foster the growth of microorganisms which can work in favour of the virus. However, the advisory cautions that people should mandatorily maintain a distance of more than a metre with other people in the area while exercising and only then they should get rid of their face masks.

Can people wear #Masks while exercising? People should NOT wear masks when exercising, as masks may reduce the ability to breathe comfortably.#IndiaFightsCorona @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/5RV0vWvEcP — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) July 16, 2020

With Coronavirus becoming a part of our lives, people are reluctantly returning back to their old pattern of living. Advisories like these will not only help people remain healthy but also ward off their unfounded fears of contracting the virus from different sources. Health Experts have also highlighted the indispensability of a strong immunity to fight against the virus and exercises and physical workout in a safe manner is essential for boosting our immunity and sanity of our minds.