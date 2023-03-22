Should Dolo-650 be consumed for everything? Here is what doctors say

The grim reminders of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India are still afresh. During that period, the sales of Dolo 650, a paracetamol drug, increased tremendously. Dolo 650 brand has become synonymous with fever amid the pandemic. Dolo-650 Tablet 15’s contains Paracetamol, an analgesic and antipyretic.

The drug is used to reduce fever and treat mild to moderate pain. Also, it is used to relieve headache, migraine, toothache, period pain, back pain, muscle pain, and rheumatic pains. The drug has become a household name across India. The question arises, can this drug be consumed for pain and fever every time? Well, the doctors disagree.

“Dolo 650 is not a wonder drug. It does not cure the underlying condition, simply provides symptomatic relief. Unfiltered and unmonitored use without proper prescription can lead to complications including tolerance in the long run and liver/kidney failure in extreme cases,” Dr. Siddharth Gautam, Consultant Neurosurgeon, Cooper Hospital & HBT told Financial Express.com.

‘Dolo or crocin or Calpol is the most common drug taken over the counter’

Dr Samrat Shah, Consultant Internist at Bhatia Hospital Mumbai told Financial Express.com that Paracetamol drug name acetaminophen brand name Dolo or crocin or Calpol is the commonest drug taken over the counter without thinking about the symptom and the outcome of it.

“The most common reasons for self-medication were parental advice although they were highly educated, lack of time to see a doctor, cheap, lack of consciousness about the disease, reuse of old prescription, quick relief and easy availability,” Dr. Shah said.

Side-Effects of Paracetamol

Some common side effects include:

Nausea

vomiting

diarrhea

constipation

dyspepsia.

Anaphylaxis sometimes

Occasional liver damage causing raised hepatic enzymes

Occasional thrombocytopenia

Neutropenia

The most serious adverse effect of paracetamol is Hepatotoxicity followed by other common side effects like:

Gastritis

Urticaria

Anaphylactic reaction

Pancytopenia

Should be used with caution in G6 PD deficiency patients, alcoholics, and chronic malnutrition.

According to Dr. Anil Ballani, Consultant, Internal Medicine, P D Hinduja Hospital & MRC, Khar, Dolo should not be repeated for more than every 4 hourly and that also not for more than 3 days.

“Massive doses of paracetamol, more than 12 grams cause acute liver cell necrosis. Sometimes taking Dolo may result in deterioration of the condition e.g. if Dolo is taken in loose motions; may worsen the condition. Also, if Dolo is taken alone in common cold without anti-histaminic, it does not give much relief. Hence, it is always wise to use Dolo under medical supervision,” Dr. Ballani told Financial Express.com.