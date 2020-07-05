Shocking! Hyderabad jeweller dies from Coronavirus after throwing party for 100 people

Director of Public Health G Srinivas Rao said that the family gatherings and birthday parties in Hyderabad have become super-spreader.

COVID-19 in Hyderabad: A top jeweller of Hyderabad city died on Saturday from Coronavirus after throwing a birthday party attended by 100 people. The incident led to all others who attended the party rush to private labs in the city to get a Coronavirus test done, The Indian Express reported. According to the report, another owner of a jewellery chain who went to this party, also died yesterday. The officials suspected the transmission of Coronavirus from the host only. It is to note that the host owned a high-end jewellery store in the Himayatnagar area of the city.

The party was attended by members of the jewellers association and just two days after the party, the host developed symptoms for the novel Coronavirus and got admitted into a private hospital. With the host admitted to the hospital, health officials started to trace all the people who attended the birthday bash to track infected people.

This is not the first time in Hyderabad when a birthday celebration has led to Coronavirus transmission.

In another case, a police constable, on his son’s birthday, had distributed sweets and he, along with 12 others came out positive for COVID-19 infection. Commenting in such cases, Director of Public Health G Srinivas Rao said that the family gatherings and birthday parties in Hyderabad have become super-spreader as people refuse to follow the social distancing guidelines imposed by the government. Moreover, people who are asymptomatic carriers of Coronavirus are rapidly infecting others at such parties.

In Hyderabad, a Telugu film producer- Pokuri Rama Rao of Eetharam Productions also succumbed to Coronavirus infection yesterday. He was tested positive and admitted to a private hospital.

Meanwhile, in Bihar too, a large gathering of a wedding led to an increase in Coronavirus cases, which also resulted in death of the groom, two days after the wedding.