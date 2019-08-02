Shocking! Delhi’s toxic pollution turns fatal; 28-year-old non-smoker woman diagnosed with stage-four Lung Cancer

Polluted air contains similar elements that are found in cigarettes.

Pollution and toxic air in Delhi gets fatal! Recently, a 28-year-old woman has been diagnosed with fourth stage Lung Cancer. What’s shocking in this case is that the woman is a non-smoker and comes from a non-smoking family. Even, doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi are surprised to learn that the non-smoker woman who comes from a non-smoking family has been diagnosed with the fourth stage of Lung Cancer. According to them, polluted and toxic air of the national capital could be the reason for the disease. Chest surgeon at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr Arvind Kumar who was quoted in an ANI report also suspects that the reason behind the disease could be the city’s toxic pollution.

According to Dr Arvind Kumar, polluted air contains similar elements that are found in cigarettes. He said that this is not an isolated case as this is not the first time that such a case has been reported. Similar cases have been reported earlier as well, he said. Kumar further said that on an average, he has seen 2 to 3 Lung Cancer cases every month in non-smoking individuals in their early thirties. However, this is the first case for him, where the person is in her twenties, Kumar added.

Former cricketer and Member of Parliament, Gautam Gambhir has also expressed his concern over the matter. Gambhir recently tweeted, stating that we are only as blind as we want to be and we should open our eyes. He further said that we are being choked to death, adding that there is no solution in sight.

Pollution and toxic air, which are responsible for hazardous diseases like cancer, respiratory problems, etc. are becoming a threat to human lives in Delhi. For the city’s deteriorating air quality, several factors are being responsible, including construction activities, vehicular pollution as well as meteorological factors.

According to the National Air Quality Index website, the AQI of Delhi on Friday is 80, which is satisfactory. The AQI ranging between 0-50 signifies good air quality. The AQI from 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, while AQI ranging between 401-500 is severe. The months of April, May, and June witnessed moderate and poor air quality conditions in Delhi, however, due to rainfall in July, the city’s air quality improved to satisfactory.