Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for Coronavirus

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive

In a latest high profile case of COvid-19, Madhya Praddesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has contracted the virus. The information was shared by the Chief Minister on his official twitter account today.

“Dear people of Madhya Pradesh, I got tested for Coronavirus and the report has turned out to be positive”, Chauhan wrote in Hindi on his Twitter account. He also shared that he had been unwell for some days and exhibited the symptoms of Covid-19 after which he opted to getn tested for Covid-19.

Chauhan also asked all people who have come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested for Coronavirus and advised them to go under quarantine.

“I appeal to all my colleagues and friends who may have come in contact with me in the last few days to get tested for Coronavirus”, Chauhan said. He also added that all those who had been in close proximity with him should go in quarantine.

In another tweet, Chauhan said that during his absence state Home Minister Narrotam Mishra along with his other cabinet colleagues, he will review the situation of Covid-19 spread in the state everyday. He also said that even during his treatment he would pitch in and try his best to make all efforts to control the spread of the virus in the state.

Exhibiting optimism, the four time veteran CM of the state said that the patients of Covid-19 do recover from the disease if they get timely treatment. Referring to the active involvement of his government in the fight against Coronavirus, Chauhan said that he had been reviewing the situation of Covid-19 everyday since 25th March and he would possibly try to continue that even during his treatment.

मेरे प्रिय प्रदेशवासियों, मुझे #COVID19 के लक्षण आ रहे थे, टेस्ट के बाद मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है। मेरी सभी साथियों से अपील है कि जो भी मेरे संपर्क में आए हैं, वह अपना कोरोना टेस्ट करवा लें। मेरे निकट संपर्क वाले लोग क्वारन्टीन में चले जाएँ। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 25, 2020

